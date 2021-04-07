We got power: Black women leaders supported Tishaura Jones' run for St. Louis mayor
Photo by Wiley Price / St. Louis American
(Left to right) Yvette Simpson CEO of Democracy for America with mayoral candidate Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Kayla Reed, co-founder and executive director of Action St. Louis, strike a pose in front of the Black Lives Matter bus that was at Central Baptist Church for the election day, Tue. April 6, 2021, just hours before Jones became the first Black woman to be elected mayor for the city of St. Louis.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.