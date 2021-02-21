Ahead of the St. Louis Primary Election on March 2, The St. Louis American is asking a series of questions of the candidates for mayor of the city of St. Louis. Following are their responses.
What steps will you take to reverse the city's population decline?
Andrew Jones Jr.
The continued population decline in St. Louis is directly tied to the failures of our elected officials. Their flawed initiatives and policies have created a climate where residents feel that living in the city is simply not worth it. However, all is not lost.
My plan provides the roadmap to recovery. The first step requires the drastic reduction of narcotic and gang homicides. We’ll target the small segment of criminals who are involved in drugs and gangs that commit approximately 80% of the homicides. Once accomplished, we can implement the viability initiatives necessary to inject vitality into the city.
I will commission the key stakeholders necessary to develop three comprehensive plans: an economic, business and community development plan that will create a template for housing, business designations and workforce development.
These plans will demonstrate a seriousness of purpose and they will provide us with a future direction and the opportunity for measurable progression. Potential residents and businesses need to feel safe and secure, and these plans will show that the city is committed to progress.
-----
Tishaura O.Jones
To rebuild our population, we need to reduce crime and gun violence in our communities, rebuild our neighborhoods, and stabilize our school district.
The City of St. Louis stands at a crossroads. Industry leaders need to see that we have bold, transformative leadership as they consider relocating or bringing their companies to our city.
People deserve to be able to be safe in their homes, have access to grocery stores, pharmacies, mainstream financial services and more, including fast and reliable internet.
As mayor, I will look to other cities that have reversed the trend of population loss, bring those solutions to St. Louis, tweak them for our environment, and let them roll. We do not need to reinvent the wheel.
We’re not a poor city; we’re a cheap city, and we have refused to invest in what will move our city forward.
-----
Lewis Reed
"As mayor, I will increase the city’s population, which starts with retaining the residents already here by making their lives better. We will reduce gun violence and create more jobs to make life better for our current residents. I will make sure there are equitable opportunities for women and people of color. As mayor, I will get this city on the right track, and I want all the people who are living here now to benefit from that. I will not let policies and conditions drive good citizens out. I want our neighborhoods to retain their character and affordability. As mayor, I will make sure our longstanding citizens get to enjoy the rebirth of our city.
We have affordable housing units. We need to improve the environment that surrounds these housing units so that more people want to live here. Through my Equitable Economic Growth Strategy, every neighborhood will be a place people want to live. I will protect our public school system and allow it the chance to grow as our population grows."
---
Cara Spencer
The St. Louis region has stagnated for the last 4 decades and has been out-performed by most major cities in the nation. In fact, over the last 10 years of economic expansion, the St. Louis region has performed at about a quarter of the national average.
We cannot have a successful region without a successful city and I’m confident that the City of St. Louis, as the historic core, can lead our region out of stagnation and put us on the path to growth for the first time in decades. It starts by addressing some of the major structural issues holding our community back: violence in our streets and racial disparities.
That’s why I’ve put together a 10-step plan for addressing crime, rooted in building trust. I’m committed to breaking down systemic racism and addressing disparities in health outcomes, neighborhood investment and the delivery of city services.
I am committed to leading without the influence of special interests, protecting our public resources, building new systems of public safety and justice, and bringing prosperity to neighborhoods both north and south of Delmar.
