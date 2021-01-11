With the news that Mayor Lyda Krewson will not seek a second term, all eyes are on who will be running to replace her in an election that will look totally different from those in the past after the passage of Proposition D on Nov. 3.
Because of Prop D, voters should expect primary ballots to be nonpartisan. They will be asked to choose as many candidates as they approve of in each race, regardless of party affiliation.
The two candidates with the most votes will then face off in the general election, also regardless of party affiliation. Proposition D affects elections for mayor, comptroller, Board of Alderman president and aldermen.
The primary election will be held March 2 and the general election will follow a month later on April 6.
The deadline to file for candidacy on the primary ballot was last Monday. Below are those who will appear on the March primary ballot in the mayoral and comptroller race.
Mayor
Andrew Jones Jr. has not held public office and is the only Republican candidate running for mayor. He is a utility executive and ran unsuccessfully for St. Louis mayor in April 2017.
Tishaura O. Jones, St. Louis treasurer, was re-elected to office Nov. 3, a day before she announced her 2021 bid for mayor. She also lost the 2017 primary race for St. Louis mayor, coming in second to Mayor Lyda Krewson who won about 2% more of the vote.
Lewis Reed is president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. He is a Democrat who represented the 6th Ward from 1999 until 2007, which is the year he assumed the aldermanic presidency. Reed ran unsuccessfully in the 2017 mayoral primary election against several opponents and he came in third with 18.3% of the vote.
Cara Spencer is a Democrat who is the alderman of the 20th Ward. She was elected in 2015. Her term ends in 2023. Spencer is executive director of the Consumers Council of Missouri.
Comptroller
Darlene Green is running unopposed. She has served as the city’s comptroller since 1995 and has held the position during four mayoral administrations.
