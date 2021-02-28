As the St. Louis mayoral primary approaches, individuals and organizations have publicly announced who they hope will become the city’s most powerful leader. Below is a look at each candidate’s endorsements thus far.
St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones
St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones has received a long list of endorsements from groups and individuals within Missouri and throughout the country, including an endorsement from The St. Louis American this week.
Just this week, 100 progressive St. Louisans signed a letter endorsing Tishaura Jones in her bid to become the city’s next mayor.
Some notable names on the list are Blake Strode, a civil rights lawyer and executive director of ArchCity Defenders; Kayla Reed, an organizer and co-founder and executive director of Action STL; Missouri Rep. Rasheen Aldridge; and the Rev. Cassandra Gould, executive director of Missouri Faith Voices. A full list can be found online at https://bit.ly/2P4y15r.
Jones’ first endorsement this election cycle came from NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri PAC on Nov. 21. Then, in late January, the Service Employees International Union Missouri State Council endorsed Jones formally endorsed the treasurer.
Other union-affiliated groups who have publicly endorsed Jones are the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists; United Auto Workers Midwest States CAP; SEIU HealthCare MO PAC; Communication Workers of America 6355; and Unite Here Local 74.
Local party organizations have also spoken up in the mayoral race, endorsing both Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer. Those who have endorsed Jones are St. Louis Young Dems; 25th Ward Dems; 6th Ward Dems; People for Bernie Sanders; 1st Ward Dems; 24th Ward progressive Democrats; 27th Ward Democratic Organization; 3rd Ward Democratic Organization; 20th Ward Democratic Organization; and 15th Ward Democrats.
In addition, several regional leaders have publicly endorsed Jones. They are St. Louis County Executive Sam Page; Committeeman Joe Palm; Missouri Rep. Rasheen Aldridge; St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell; Committeeman Sterling Miller; Missouri Sen. Karla May; Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler; Missouri Rep. Kimberly Ann Collins; Committeewoman Lucinda Frazier Bosley; and Missouri Rep. LaKeySha Bosley.
Members of the Board of Aldermen have also publicly expressed support for Jones, including Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, Ward 1; Alderman Brandon Bosley, Ward 3; Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia, Ward 6; Alderwoman Annie Rice, Ward 8; Alderman Bret Narayan, Ward 24; and Alderman Shane Cohn, Ward 25.
Other endorsements from advocacy organizations and policy PACs include Advocates of Planned Parenthood Advocates of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri; Higher Heights for America PAC; Democracy for America; The Collective PAC; People for the American Way; Action St. Louis Power Project; Working Families Party; Organization for Black Struggle; Firefighters Institute for Racial Equality (FIRE); and Voterchoice PAC.
Jones has also attracted support from politicians around the country, including Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City; Minnesota mayors Melvin Carter and Steven Reed; Alabama mayors Randall Woodfin and Marita Garrett; Mayor Michael Tubbs of Stockton, California; Mayor Lee Harris of Shelby County, Tennessee; Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. of Little Rock, Arkansas; Mayor Michael B. Hancock of Denver, Colorado; and Mayor Steve Benjamin of Columbia, South Carolina.
Alderwoman Cara Spencer
Most notably, Alderwoman Cara Spencer has been endorsed by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board alongside Aldermanic President Lewis Reed.
Like Jones, Spencer is endorsed by Advocates of Planned Parenthood of St. Louis and Southwest Missouri.
The alderwoman has received public support from her colleagues, including Alderwoman Megan Ellyia Green, Ward 15; Alderman Bret Narayan, Ward 24; Alderwoman Heather Navarro, Ward 28. Spencer also received support from 24th Ward Committeeman Matt Sisul.
In addition, she’s received backing from the 13th Ward Democrats, 15th Ward Democrats, 16th Ward Democrats and 24th Ward Democrats.
Her latest endorsement came from sports radio host Charlie “Tuna” Edwards this weekend. He hosts “The Charlie “Tuna” Show on 590 AM radio.
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed
As noted above, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed was recently endorsed by The St. Louis Post Dispatch alongside Spencer.
Reed, who was the first Black person elected as aldermanic president and has held the seat since 2007, received considerable support from the Board of Aldermen: Alderwoman Lisa Middlebrook, Ward 2; Alderwoman Dwin Evans, Ward 4; Alderwoman Tammika Hubbard, Ward 5; Alderman Jack Coatar, Ward 7; Alderman Joe Vollmer, Ward 10; Alderwoman Beth Murphy, Ward 13; Alderwoman Carol Howard, Ward 14; Alderman Tom Oldenburg, Ward 16; Alderwoman Marlene Davis; Ward 19; Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, Ward 21; Alderman Joe Vaccaro, Ward 23; Alderwoman Shameem Clark-Hubbard, Ward 26; and Alderwoman Pamela Boyd, Ward 27.
In addition, the 13th and 16th Ward Democrats backed Reed. Other supporters include United Food & Commercial Workers Local 655, Missouri Sen. Steve Roberts and Missouri Rep. Marlon Anderson, District 76.
This list may not be exhaustive, as a request for a complete list from Reed’s campaign was not fulfilled.
Utility executive Andrew Jones
Andrew Jones is the only Republican running in the St. Louis mayoral primary. He has received an endorsement from the St. Louis Police Officers Association (SLPOA).
The other police union, the Ethical Society of Police, said they do not frequently endorse candidates and do not plan to do so in this election.
