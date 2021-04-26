Oscar winners of colors in 2021

93rd Academy Award winners of color (clockwise, left corner:  Filmmaker Tyler Perry was bestowed with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award; Jon Batiste (pictured), Trent Reznor and Atticus Rose won Best Original Score award for "Soul"; H.E.R. (pictured), Tiara Thomas, D'Mild won Best Original Song award for "Fight for You"; Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor award for "Judas and the Black Messiah"; Youn Yuh-jung won Best Supporting award for "Minari"; Chloe Zhao wong Best Director for "Nomadland", the first woman of color to win in this category; Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe received the Live Action Short Film award for "Two Distant Strangers"; Center photo:  Mia Neal, Sergio Lopez-Rivera and Jamika Wilson won Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", a rare win for people of color in this category.

