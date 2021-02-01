Before there was Black History Month there was “Negro History Week,” which was established in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson, an African American historian, scholar, educator and publisher. It became a month-long celebration in 1976.
The month of February was chosen to coincide with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass, a social reformer, abolitionist, public speaker, writer and statesman, and Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States who preserved the Union through the Civil War and abolished slavery
February 1
1865 - The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which abolished slavery, was adopted by the 38th Congress.
1902 - Langston Hughes, poet, social activist, novelist, playwright and columnist, was born in Joplin, Missouri. Hughes was one of the earliest innovators of the then-new literary art form called jazz poetry. Hughes is known as a leader of the Harlem Renaissance.
1926 - What is now known as Black History Month was first celebrated on this date as Negro History Week by Carter G. Woodson. It became a month-long celebration in 1976.
February 2
1862- District of Columbia abolishes slavery.
1914 - Ernest Just, genetic biologist, wins the Spingarn Medal. He received this same medal on this day in 1915 for his pioneering in cell division and fertilization.
1948 - President Truman sent Congress a special message urging the adoption of a Civil Rights program, including the creation of a fair employment practices commission.
February 3
1903 - Jack Johnson wins the Negro Heavyweight title.
1920 - The Negro Baseball League is founded.
1965 - Geraldine McCullough, sculptor, wins the Widener Gold Medal Award.
February 4
1913 - Rosa Parks (born Rosa Louise McCauley) was born on this day.
1971 - National Guard mobilized to quell rioting in Wilmington, N.C. Two people were killed.
1996 - J. C. Watts becomes the first Black person selected to respond to a State of the Union address.
February 5
1866 - Congressman Thaddeus Stevens offered an amendment to Freedmen's Bureau Bill authorizing the distribution of public land and confiscated land to freedmen and loyal refugees in 40-acre lots.
1958 - Clifton R. Wharton, Sr. is confirmed as minister to Romania. This career diplomat was the first Black person to head a U.S. embassy in Europe.
1962 - Suit seeking to bar Englewood, N.J., from maintaining "racial segregated" elementary schools filed in U.S. District Court.
February 6
1820 - A group of 88 free black men and women set sail from New York to the British colony of Sierra Leone aboard a ship called "The Mayflower of Liberia," the first organized immigration of blacks to Africa.
1867 - Robert Tanner Jackson received a D.M.D (Doctor of Dental Medicine) and becomes first African American to receive a degree in dentistry. Jackson was a member of Harvard's first graduating dental class.
1993 - Arthur Ashe dies. He was the first Black player selected to the United States Davis Cup team and the only Black man ever to win the singles title at Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open. In 1960, Ashe was precluded from competing against Caucasian youths in his hometown of Richmond, Virginia during the school year and unable to use the city's indoor courts that were closed to Black players. He accepted an offer from Richard Hudlin, a St. Louis teacher, tennis coach, to move to St. Louis and spend his senior year attending Sumner High School, where he could compete more freely,
February 7
1926 - Negro History Week originated by Carter G. Woodson is observed for the first time
