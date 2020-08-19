On Monday, two men described as longtime suspects have been indicted in the 2002 murder of hip hop pioneer Jam Master Jay (his born name was Jason Mizell).The men were identified as Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan. Federal prosecutors say the motive for the murder was a cocaine deal gone wrong. In a 10-count indictment, Washington and Jordan were charged with murder while engaged in drug trafficking. Jordan pled not guilty at an arraignment on Monday. Washington, who is serving a prison sentence for robbery, is expected to be arraigned later this week. If convicted, both men face minimum 20-year prison sentences.
Jam Master Jay was a member of 1980s hip-hop sensation Run-DMC with Joseph “Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniel. Their hits included “It’s Tricky,” “Christmas in Hollis” and the Aerosmith remake collaboration “Walk This Way.”
