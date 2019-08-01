Three weeks ago, Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky and two members of his entourage were arrested in Stockholm, Sweden and charged with assault after getting into a street fight.
Monday morning (July 29), Rocky pleaded not guilty to the charges in his first day of trial.
If convicted, the rapper is facing up to two years in prison. The trial is expected to last until Friday and the victim is seeking 139,000 [$14,500] Swedish crowns in damages.
Sources: Instagram, US Weekly, TMZ.com, The Blast
