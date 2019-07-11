Last week, Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky was detained in Stockholm, Sweden after getting into a fist fight with a pair of overly aggressive fans.
French news outlet France 24 reported that his appeal for release until his first hearing has been denied.
“On Friday, a Swedish district court decided the 30-year-old artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, should be kept in custody while prosecutors investigate a June 30 street brawl,” France 24 said. Mayers’ lawyer, Henrik Olsson Lilja, immediately appealed the decision, but was denied by the court of appeals. He told AFP on Monday that his client had therefore chosen to appeal the decision to Sweden’s Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court will decide later this week on whether to look at the case, but it only accepts a fraction of cases submitted, accepting those it thinks will provide guidance for the lower courts in future cases.
Meanwhile, fellow A$AP crew member A$AP Ferg said that the rapper is being held in inhumane conditions.
“He’s in Sweden locked up in solitary confinement with no visit or phone call privilege,” Ferg said via Instagram. “They are trying to keep him there for two weeks and if convicted, he will be looking at six years for just defending himself in a fight. He was in no way or form the aggressor in this ordeal.”
