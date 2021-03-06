Tiffany Haddish was in the middle of a get-together with a small group of family and friends after the Golden Globes on Feb. 28 when the party was cut short when the Los Angeles “po-po” arrived. Haddish turned it into a photo op, and took pictures with the women and men in blue. “The police came to shut the back yard boogie down and it’s only 7 of us. #weready,” the Girls Trip actress captioned the photos on Instagram.
