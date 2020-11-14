Emmy Award winning actress Loretta Devine says a sequel may be in the works for “Waiting to Exhale,” a 1995 smash hit movie, based Devine played in, along with Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon, which was based on author Terry McMillan’s novel of the same name. The book and movie explores the lives of four black women who are friends living in Arizona. Essence reports McMillan is reportedly trying to acquire the rights to the story for a reboot. “I know that Terry, and I think Lee Daniels are working on something because she’s been trying to get Waiting to Exhale back for so many years,” “Spell” actor Devine said to Tamron Hall on her show. And it may involve a story line around the children of the original main characters.
