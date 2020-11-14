Loretta Devine

Emmy Award winning actress Loretta Devine says a sequel may be in the works for “Waiting to Exhale,” a 1995 smash hit movie, based Devine played in, along with Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon, which was based on author Terry McMillan’s novel of the same name. The book and movie explores the lives of four black women who are friends living in Arizona. Essence reports McMillan is reportedly trying to acquire the rights to the story for a reboot. “I know that Terry, and I think Lee Daniels are working on something because she’s been trying to get Waiting to Exhale back for so many years,” “Spell” actor Devine said to Tamron Hall on her show. And it may involve a story line around the children of the original main characters.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.