“Get Out” and “Atlanta” actor LaKeith Stanfield made a series of posts that had fans thinking the 28-year old was going to hurt himself. According to Fox News, a since deleted Instagram video, Stanfield appears to pour alcohol into a pill bottle with a label for carvedilol, a beta blocker used to treat high blood pressure. Newsweek reports the video was captioned, “I like to be by myself because I can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care.” Comedian Patton Oswalt contacted Twitter about the posts and urged anyone with direct contact with Stanfield to check on him.
Representatives for the “Knives Out” actor tweeted that the actor was okay. “Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated.”
On Instagram, Stanfield posted, “I’m ok everyone! I appreciate everyone checking on me but I’m good. I’m not harming myself. Much love.”
