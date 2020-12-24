One of TV’s favorite little Huxtables, Rudy from “The Cosby Show,” Keshia Knight Pulliam is tying the knot with Brad James, after the pair got engaged recently in Atlanta. PEOPLE reports Pulliam and James started dating year after the pair met on the set of the TV movie “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.”
“Honestly, we just hit it off,” Pulliam said about first meeting James.
James is best known roles in Tyler Perry’s sitcom “For Better or For Worse,” Netflix’s “Outer Banks” and on the black streaming service UMC series “A House Divided.”
Knight Pulliam and James have both been married before.
Sources: Instagram, Miami Herald, PEOPLE, Smart News
