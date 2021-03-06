The brother of actress and comedian Erica Watson reports she died Saturday in Jamaica due to complications of COVID-19. On his Facebook account, Eric Williams requested prayers and privacy for the family, per the Chicago Tribune as reported in The Grio. “We are not taking this easy. Please respect our privacy right now (no phone calls please) as we make arrangements to bring my sister home. Keep us in your prayers,” Williams wrote. Watson was known for her acting roles in “Precious,” “Chi-Raq,” and as Miss Tiny in the first season of the Showtime series, “The Chi.”
Watson reportedly moved to Montego Bay, Jamaica during the pandemic.
Sources: Chicago Tribune, The Grio
