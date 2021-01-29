Harriet Tubman’s journey to be on the $20 bill is back, after the 2016 Obama-era initiative was halted by the previous administration. The New York Times reported that President Joe Biden’s Treasury Dept. is looking at ways to speed up the redesign that will put the abolitionist and conductor of the Underground Railroad’s portrait on the front of the bill instead of slave owner Pres. Andrew Jackson. “It’s important that our notes are... reflective of the history and diversity of our country and Harriet Tubman’s image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, as reported by Reuters. “So we are exploring ways to speed up that effort.”
So far, no word on when the new $20 design will be released.
