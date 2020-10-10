Ananda Lewis

Prayers and positive energy go to former BET “Teen Summit” host and MTV veejay Ananda Lewis, who revealed for the past two years, she has been battling stage 3 breast cancer. She made the announcement on Instagram at the October start of Breast Cancer Awareness month. As reported in VIBE, Lewis posted, “If I had done the mammograms from the time they were recommended when I turned 40, they would’ve caught the tumor in my breast years before I caught it through my own self-exam and thermography. And they would have caught it at a place where it was more manageable.” Lewis is now 47. “Instead, what I’m dealing with is stage 3 breast cancer that is in my lymphs. I need you to get your mammograms.”

