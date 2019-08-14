Last Thursday, St. Louis native and internet sensation Andrew Caldwell went viral again after several reports that he was arrested under mysterious circumstances – and while shirtless.
Caldwell took to Instagram to deny claims that his arrest was due to outstanding warrants.
In the video, he claims that he was defending himself after being followed, and that the five felonies he claimed he was charged with have been dropped.
“I did not go to jail for a warrant. I had a warrant,” Caldwell said.
He then goes on to say in the Instagram video that he pulled over on Kingshighway, “near the hospital,” and was instantly attacked by the person who he claims was following him.
“He immediately started punching me in my face,” Caldwell said in the video. “So, I started punching him. I punched out his window. I punched out his face. I got charged with five felonies.”
He then goes on to say that “Jesus dropped the charges,” and he has since been released.
Sources: Instagram.com, The Associated Press, Entertainment Weekly, People.com, The New York Times, bravotv.com
