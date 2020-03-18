Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, nearly won the race for Florida governor in November 2018, will enter rehab to treat his alcoholism days after he was found “inebriated” in a South Beach hotel room. The Democratic candidate was discovered alongside another man who may have overdosed on crystal methamphetamine.
“After conversation with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time,” Gillum said in a statement released Sunday evening.
“This has been a wake-up call for me. Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse.”
Police officers were called to the Mondrian Hotel South Beach early Friday, where the Miami Beach Fire Rescue were treating a 30-year-old man for a cardiac arrest. Fire officials advised the officers that the man may have had a drug overdose and he was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center where nurses reported he is in a stable condition.
Police said that Gillum was also in the hotel room with another man and was unable to talk to officers due to his “inebriated” state. The other guest, who called the emergency services, allegedly found Gillum in the bathroom of the hotel room vomiting. Responding officers found three small, clear bags suspected of containing crystal methamphetamine in the hotel room.
