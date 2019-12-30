During Angela Rye’s “Kwanzaa Edition: 2019 Year in Review podcast” which was published this weekend, the 40-year-old commentator and personality answered questions from followers about politics, impeachment, and her personal life.
She openly discussed what brought her relationship with rapper/actor Common to an end. Below is an excerpt from her response:
“What I would say happened is we broke up. We were together for about a year this time and we broke up, I think it was September-ish maybe, because we just want different things. This was right after the time that I realized I was going to take the second godson, the 9-year-old, more often. I had told him about it the day before. We had been talking probably for two months about ‘let’s see where things go’ because I’m leaning towards ‘I want kids’ and he was leaning towards ‘I don’t know,’ and I think when somebody tells you they don’t know they don’t really want that, they just don’t want to hurt you.
For me, I was like, I’m clear, I’m getting clarity around what I want for myself…so the thing that I would say is he is more established in his career and we have a little bit of an age difference and he has a fully grown wonderful human daughter I love, Omoye, in law school so not wanting to start over is a thing.”
Angela went on to say that she proceeded to end the relationship once she realized that they had different positions with respect to starting a family.
I remember us having this conversation the day after we talked about Ryan and he said, ‘I don’t know if I want to have kids,’ and I said, ‘I don’t know what else there is to talk about.’ I think it was an amicable parting of ways. But we’re very clear about the fact that we were not aligned in those interests. We will always be friends. He’s a really good person.”
Sources: Instagram.com, Eurweb.com, RapRadar.com, Celebretainment.com
