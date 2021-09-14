Anita Baker has given her fans permission to purchase and stream her music after she tweeted her struggle to acquire her masters comes to an end.
On Friday, Sept. 3, Baker wrote on Twitter “All My Children Are Coming Home,” along with a photo of five of her albums.: The Songstress (1983), Rapture (1986), Give You the Best That I Got (1986), Compositions (1990).
A fan retweeted her and asked, “ARE WE IN THE CLEAR?!?!?” to which Baker replied, “Yes. Chil’ren....STREAM. ON. ABXO.”
Not too long ago, she asked fans to not stream or buy her music because she wasn’t collecting revenue from it.
In March she tweeted, “Miraculously... I have out-lived ALL,of my Artist Contracts,” she said. “They no longer ‘Own’ My Name & Likeness. And, by Law...30-year-old masters are to be returned to Me. Unfortunately, they’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared 2 do that. Please Don’t advertise/buy them. ABXO.”
She told a loyal fan who wanted to create a Spotify playlist in her honor not to do so because streaming companies don’t pay artists/creators what they’re worth.
Afterwards she explained in greater detail how much artists earn from streaming.
“2020 Streaming rate: $0.003 - $0.005, [which is] 1/3 - 1/2 A PENNY Per Stream for Artists minus... *fees *taxes *ect. ect. They need to leave me alone fr,” she tweeted.
