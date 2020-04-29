On the four-year anniversary of Prince’s death, his former protégé Apollonia Kotero took to Facebook to slam Sheila E. Kotero accused Sheila E. of being an opportunist and trying to capitalize on Prince after his death, and claimed that Prince didn’t speak to Sheila E. for the last five years of his life.
Prince’s longtime saxophonist Adrian Crutchfield told Page Six that Kotero was telling the truth about the estrangement between Prince and Sheila E.
“After Prince died, it seems like everything she does is focused around Prince or his legacy and it’s strange because we never saw her at Paisley Park,” Crutchfield told Page Six. “I never heard Prince say she’s not allowed [there], but there were definitely certain moments of shade if she was mentioned. And management did explain she wasn’t welcomed.”
An anonymous source provided Page Six with more insight.
“He was [expletive] off because she put information about him in a book without his permission,” the source said. “They got into a huge fight and did not speak for five years. She was not allowed at Paisley Park. He wouldn’t allow her to come to shows. It was a complete shut-out … And now she acts like she’s the widow.”
Sources: People.com, YouTube.com, XXL.com, Page Six, USA Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.