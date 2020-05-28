Last year Kandi Burruss vowed to quit “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” if former co-star Phaedra Parks returned to the popular reality television show.
HipHollywood sources say Burruss has once again made her feelings known as Parks’ name has reportedly recently been mentioned among options for the next season.
Sources told HipHollywood that Burruss has made it known yet again that she does not desire to work with Parks, but the decision on whether Parks returns to the show is not up to her.
“We’re told Bravo Senior Vice President Andy Cohen is actually the deciding factor on if Parks returns, not Burruss,” the source told HipHollywood.
According to HipHollywood, Burruss appeared on several talk shows and said if Parks returns she won't be back. She insisted that she hasn’t given Bravo an ultimatum and would never try to stop some else's bag but says “it's just not worth it to her to be around someone that sneaky and vindictive.”
Parks expressed that she hasn’t ruled out returning if the opportunity presents itself.
“Never say Never,” Parks reportedly told “US Weekly.”
Sources: US Weekly, Instagram.com, The Blast, HipHollywood
