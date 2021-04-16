For years, there have been questions surrounding who started the doll craze. Asian Doll and Kash Doll have finally decided to bury the hatchet. Kash Doll stated in the past that Asian Doll didn’t like her because of a man named 600 Breezy. In response, Asian Doll said she was open to working with her, only to annihilate her on a track. Kash Doll didn’t take the comment lightly. However, it seems the Dolls have put the past behind them, as they were recently photographed together enjoying a night out on the town. Asian Doll tweeted a photo of the pair on Twitter with the caption, “Me & @kashdoll [red heart emoji] Da dolls fasho.” Many fans were in favor of the new alliance, while others disputed it. One fan tweeted, “Now Asian….” She responded by saying, “It’s called growing up I literally don’t want no drama with nobody. It was good seeing her tho frfr look how far we came. I’m going through too much to be beefing over nothing.”
