In an interview with television and radio personality Angela Yee, singer August Alsina claims Will Smith “gave [him] his blessing” to embark on a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.
The 27-year-old singer has widely been rumored to have been romantically linked with Jada in recent years. He claims they indeed were together, but insisted he hadn’t “done anything wrong” as her husband was more than aware of the situation.
“People can have whatever ideas that they like, but what I’m not okay with is my character being in question,” Alsina said. “I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous. I also don't think that it’s ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right? But, in this instance, it’s very different, ‘cause as I said there is so many people that are side-eyeing me, looking at me questionable about it.”
He added that he has been villainized because people don’t know the truth about his relationship with Jada – which is that it all happened with the blessing of her husband Will Smith.
“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation,” Alsina said. “Due to the transformation from their marriage to [a] life partnership that they spoke on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing.”
August claimed his relationship with Jada “almost killed” him and made him into a different person after devoting his ‘full self” to her.
“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life. I truly and really, really deeply loved, and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it,” Alsina told Yee. “So much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody...I really loved the person that I experienced that [with] and know what [that feels] like.”
Alsina said it was a love many people don’t experience in their lifetimes.
“I’m shakin’ right now because it almost killed me. Not almost. It did,” said Alsina. “It pushed me into being another person, my newer self. It. Broke. Me. Down.”
Last year, Jada – who has children Jaden, 21, and Willow, 19, with Will – admitted she and her spouse no longer celebrate their wedding anniversary because their marriage has changed over the years.
“It’s more of a life partnership, so it’s not steeped in that day,” Jada said.
As far as the Alsina relationship, reps for Jada vehemently denied the claims to New York Post’s Page Six.
“We reached out to Jada Pinkett Smith’s representative,” Page Six said. “Who responded, ‘Absolutely not true!!’”
Sources: Billboard.com, TMZ.com, Page Six, YouTube.com, USA Today
