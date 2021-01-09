The chronicler of Black life and love, bestselling author Eric Jerome Dickey died in Los Angeles on Jan. 3, 2021 at age 59. NBC reports the literary giant died of cancer. His Penguin Random House publicist, Becky Odell told the Memphis Commercial Appeal, “His work has become a cultural touchstone over the course of his multi-decade writing career, earning him millions of dedicated readers around the world,” Penguin published many of Dickey’s best-selling novels, including a recent work, “Bad Men and Wicked Women.” Among the many works by the Memphis, Tennessee native include “Sister, Sister,” “Friends & Lovers,” “Between Lovers,” “Finding Gideon,” and “Sleeping with Strangers.”
