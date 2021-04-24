Azealia Banks

Kanye West will soon be single following his divorce from Kim Kardashian. He already has a few admirers eyeing him. Azealia Banks shared a recent headline to her Instagram account that said West is looking to date an artist and a creative. Banks believes that person is her. She wrote: “It’s me guys.” Banks’ relationship status is unknown. Earlier this year, she announced her engagement to artist and creative director Ryder Ripps. West and Kardashian are in the process of divorcing after seven years of marriage. West has requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children.

This week's Hot Sheet sources: TheJasmineBrand.com, People.com, Rap-Up.com, TMZ.com, CNN.com
