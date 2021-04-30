Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky is showing improvement after being shot in a robbery at SpareZ Bowling Alley in Davie, Florida. Baby Blue’s brother and groupmate, Spectacular Smith, said he was trying to defend his cousin and attempted to grab one of the suspect’s guns. The suspects were allegedly trying to snatch a gold necklace. The bullet reportedly went through Baby Blue’s shoulder and hit his lung.
Baby Blue’s road to recovery is a day-by-day process, however he’s breathing on his own after being on a ventilator. He also started walking again. In a video obtained by TMZ, hospital workers at a Florida hospital helped him get up from his bed and walk with the assistance of a walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.