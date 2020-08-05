According to TMZ.com, rapper, producer and reality television personality Benzino was jailed over the weekend in the latest drama involving him and his former partner and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” co-star Althea Eaton. The law reportedly had to become involved following a shouting match that allegedly escalated into property damage. Benzino was accused of using his fists to damage a truck belonging to Eaton’s new man in Braselton, Georgia. He denied damaging the truck and claimed that he was in the area watching his son play tennis when "a male came up to him and told him he was going to shoot him." However, witnesses supported the other man's claims. Benzino was arrested and booked on 1 count of criminal damage 2nd degree and 1 count of disorderly conduct. He was taken to Gwinnett County Jail, where his bail was set at $8,450.
