The Hollywood Reporter details that John Legend is working with his production company Get Lifted to develop a full-length film on the late comedian, Bernie Mac.
After being reportedly green-lit by Mac’s estate, the project was recently announced during a panel discussion at the 2021 Tribeca Festival.
“We just partnered with Bernie Mac’s estate to cover Bernie Mac’s story,” said Legend’s producing partner Mike Jackson, adding that the deal was “something that John doesn’t know about yet” as it “just happened today.”
“Look at you breaking news over here,” Legend, who looked visibly surprised, said before mentioning his role in 2008’s Soul Men, co-starring Mac and Samuel L. Jackson.
He added, “The Soul Men reunion you all wanted to see….his humor was always edgy, but it always had so much heart to it at the same time. You could tell he was a family man. You could tell that he loved the people that he was talking about. He truly just got joy from lighting people’s faces up with laughter.”
Several months before Soul Men’s premiere, Mac died at age 50 from pneumonia complications. He battled sarcoidosis, a chronic disorder that causes inflammation in the lungs. The legendary actor and comedian is known for his roles in The Players Club, Friday and his NAACP-Image Award winning sitcom The Bernie Mac Show.
