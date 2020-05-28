As with the rest of the world, it won’t be business as usual for the BET Awards because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the show will go on. As the network prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of the awards, BET’s camp says the Awards will take place virtually.
According to the network, the celebration will include the top stars in black entertainment, sports and philanthropy will appear via “innovative techniques and artist-generated content” on Sunday, June 28.
The network also announced that the three-day BET Experience, which annually takes place in Los Angeles as a prelude to the award show, has been called off and will return in 2021. The 2020 BET Awards are yet to be announced.
