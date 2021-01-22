Eugene Goodman, the U.S. Capitol Police hero who diverted armed and violent pro-Trump rioters away from the unguarded Senate during their Jan. 6 insurrection, served as an honorary sergeant at arms and escorted Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and soon to be second gentleman Doug Emhoff at the Jan. 20 Inauguration of the 46th U.S. President Joe Biden. A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill to award Goodman with the Congressional Gold Medal last week for his bravery and quick thinking.
And we see you, AKA sorors, fans and supporters of Kamala Harris, representing all over social media by wearing your pearls and your Chucks to celebrate our first Black and Asian female vice president. Yes. Celebrate!
Source: Good Morning America, USA Today
