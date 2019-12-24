Over the weekend comedian Eddie Murphy returned to host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time in 35 years and roasted jailed comedian Bill Cosby in his opening monologue.
“If you had told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring stay at home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I would have took that bet,” Murphy said. “Who Is America’s Dad now,” Murphy continued while doing a spot-on Cosby impersonation.
Andrew Wyatt, Cosby's PR representative issued a statement Sunday in response to the jab.
It reads as follows:
“It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave. Stepin Fetchit plus cooning equals the destruction of Black Men in Hollywood. Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming click bait. Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together.”*
*Spelling and grammar as it appeared in original post.
Sources: People.com, TVLine.com, TMZ.com
