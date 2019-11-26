In an exclusive interview with the National Newspaper Publishers Association for BlackPressUSA.com, Bill Cosby broke his silence, granting his first interview since beginning his sentence at SCI-Phoenix, a maximum-security Pennsylvania penitentiary near Philadelphia.
The 82-year-old was sentenced to serve 3-10 years in Pennsylvania’s prison system following his September 2018 conviction on charges of aggravated indecent assault.
Cosby said he fully anticipates serving his entire sentence, saying he’s not guilty and will never admit to something he didn’t do.
“I have eight years and nine months left,” Cosby stated. “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”
He said his trials were a sham, unjust and not fair.
“Look at the woman who blew the whistle,” he said, alluding to the potential juror who overheard a seated juror proclaim before the trial that, “he’s guilty, we can all go home now.”
“Then she went in and came out smiling, it’s something attorneys will tell you is called a payoff,” Cosby stated.
