Drake’s name has been synonymous with consistent radioplay and mainstream media since 2010 and Billboard recently named him Artist of the Decade. Nominated also were Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Rihanna and Adele, who respectively ranked second through fifth.
He shared his excitement to Instagram Stories after joining one of his favorite artists for dinner, Ron Isley of The Isley Brothers.
In the 15-second post, he wrote “Today was one of those days that doesn't feel real.”
He currently holds the title for most Billboard Music Awards, 27, and will soon release his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy.
The Toronto native will receive his Artist of the Decade award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, which airs at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23 on NBC.
