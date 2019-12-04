Actor Billy Dee Williams says that he was misunderstood in an Esquire Magazine interview that implies he considers himself nonbinary.
In the interview, Williams speaks of referring himself to “himself and herself” because he “sees himself as feminine and masculine.
“I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself,” Williams went on to say.
In an interview with The Undefeated, Williams said that he was not referring to being gender fluid or nonbinary.
“Well, first of all, I asked last night. I said, ‘What the hell is gender fluid?’ That’s a whole new term,” Williams said. He goes on to point out the root of the confusion.
“What I was talking about was about men getting in touch with their softer side of themselves,” Williams said. “There’s a phrase that was coined by Carl G. Jung, who was a psychiatrist, who was a contemporary of Sigmund Freud, and they had a splitting of the ways because they had different ideas about the …what do you call it? Consciousness. Unconscious. It’s collective unconsciousness. But he coined a phrase that’s, ‘Anima animus.’ And anima means that is the female counterpart of the male self, and the animus is the male counterpart of the female.
“So, that’s what I was referring to. I was talking about men getting in touch with the female side of themselves. I wasn’t talking about sex. I wasn’t talking about being gay or straight. People should read [Jung]. I mean, it would be an interesting education for a lot of people.”
Sources: TMZ.com, New York Daily News, Instagram.com, The Real, Esquire.com, The Undefeated
