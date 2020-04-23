Cash Money CEO Bryan “Birdman” Williams is coming to the rescue of those within the New Orleans community he once called home in response to COVID-19.
Louisiana is one of the states most heavily hit by the virus and Williams took to social media to announce that he was doing his part to lend a hand.
On Instagram, the hip hop mogul announced that he is offering to pay next month’s rent for an entire neighborhood where he was raised in New Orleans.
“I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for [the] month of May (for those in need) in [the] residents’ area of UPTOWN [New Orleans] where I was born and raised at,” (sic) Williams wrote.
Birdman then thanked multiple people for helping him accomplish this huge gesture. He also sent a special thank you to those on the frontlines that work in hospitals.
Sources: Instagram.com, Page Six, YouTube.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.