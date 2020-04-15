Reality television regular Blac Chyna, the mother of Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream is giving fans the opportunity to call her for almost $1,000, according to her business website, Lashed Cosmetics.
As part of the deal, fans are told to leave their phone number in the notes section of the website when they check out.
Chyna, who has more than 16 million followers on Instagram, hasn’t specified how long the FaceTime call would be or when the calls would take place.
The description says: “Get a FT call from me personal! (sic)”
Chyna is also offering fans a 'follow' on social media for $250.
The instructions explain: “Following back on IG add your user name in the address line. Please allow 24-48 hours for her to follow back. Thank you (sic)”
Sources: NBC News, Instagram, Vibe.com
