According to records obtained by The Blast, “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris filed for divorce Friday in L.A. County against wife, Dr. Rania “Rainbow” Barris.
Kenya’s relationship with Rania has served as inspiration for the relationship between Andre “Dre” Johnson and Rainbow “Bow” Johnson on the ABC sitcom starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross.
The Associated Press reported that Rania filed for divorce in 2014, but the couple was able to reconcile – and she withdrew the request for divorce the following year.
The Season 4 finale of “black-ish” seemed to draw from that experience.
In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rania said that she told her husband, “I think you owe it to your viewers to show this.”
Sources: Instagram.com, The Associated Press, Entertainment Weekly, People.com, The New York Times, bravotv.com
