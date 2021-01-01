Writer, director and actor Kenya Barris, creator of the TV series “Black-ish” seeks a restraining order to be legally standoffish when it comes to his sister, Colette Barris.
In documents obtained by TMZ reports that documents they obtained describe how over the years, the sister reportedly has been cashing in on his name to get opportunities in Hollywood. “But, after failed attempts to get her own projects off the ground – either because meetings went nowhere, or because Kenya refused to help her – he claims he now worries that Colette will take out her anger against him on his six children,” TMZ reported.
Sources: Adidas, The Grio, ESPN, Forbes, Rap-Up, The Root, Smart News, The New York Times, TMZ
