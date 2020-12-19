Marvel Studios announced it will not recast anyone as the Black Panther, portrayed by the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who died Aug. 28 at age 43 from colon cancer.
“(Boseman's) portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past, and it's for that reason, that we will not react the character," Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios said during his presentation at Disney Investor Day, as reported by CNN.
“However, to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”
Work gets underway for a Black Panther sequel, to be directed by Ryan Coogler next year. The sequel is expected to be released in 2022. The first movie made more than $1 billion worldwide in less than a month after its 2018 release.
Sources: CNN, Instagram, Smart News, People, The Grio, TMZ, Variety
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.