Black Panther co-writer and director Ryan Coogler has sealed a deal that furthers the idea of “Wakanda forever.” According to Deadline and reported in Essence, Coogler’s company Proximity Media, which he runs with principals Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Peter Nicks, has partnered with the Walt Disney Company for a five-year, exclusive television deal to “to develop television for other divisions of the Company,” such as Hulu, Freeform and ABC. Coogler is working as a writer and director on the Black Panther 2 film sequel and will work on a new television spin-off of the fictional Kingdom of Wakanda-based film for Disney+.
Coogler stated, “It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true.”
