According to former Bad Boy recording artist Mark Curry, Black Rob has been released from the hospital. He shared an Instagram video affirming he’s doing better and further explained how overwhelming it was to see people showing concern for the legendary emcee. A video surfaced on social media after DJ Self posted a video of him in a hospital bed on Instagram praising the late DMX, who died on Friday. Rob was a member of Bad Boy Records from the late 1990s until the early 2000s. He is most notable for popularizing the “Harlem Shake,” dance and gaining attention for his platinum single “Woah.” He suffered a mild stroke in 2015, possibly from high blood pressure.
