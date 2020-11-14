The 8-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, will narrate the “Hair Love” audiobook, which is based on the Oscar-winning short film “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry with illustrations by Vashti Harrison. The story follow’s an African American father who attempts to take care of his daughter’s hair for the first time.
Sources: E!Online, Essence, Facebook, The Griot, HipHopDX, Instagram, Smart News, Tamron Hall Show, Twitter, Variety
