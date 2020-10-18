The 2,600 square-foot Alpharetta, Georgia townhouse where Bobbi Kristina Brown was found comatose from a drug overdose and died in 2015, is on the market for $599,000. As People reported, the listing reads, “Once owned by the incredibly talented Whitney Houston, own a piece of history.” A judge ordered Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend, Nick Gordon to pay her estate $36 million after being found liable for her heroin overdose death. Gordon died on New Year’s Day this year, also of a heroin overdose.
Bobbi Kristina was the daughter of singer Bobby Brown and Houston, who died in 2012 of an accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills, California, with heart disease and cocaine use reported as contributing factors.
