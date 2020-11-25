Tragedy again strikes the family of singer Bobby Brown as his son, 28-year-old Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead on Nov. 18 at his home in the Los Angeles area. TMZ says the family said he was not feeling well in days leading up to his death, and he did not have COVID. Police told TMZ no drugs were found at the scene, they would conduct a toxicology test, and there were no signs of foul play. His father said, “Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.” In 2015, Brown’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown died at age 22 of pneumonia, after being in a coma six months following a drug overdose.
Sources: Billboard, Buzzfeed, E!, Hollywood Life, Instagram, People, Prix Productions, TMZ, Variety
