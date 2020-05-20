Three days after Former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard urged a lifeguard to save his young son and pushed him toward the rescuer as he was swept out to sea, his body washed ashore. He was 39.
Los Angeles County lifeguards said a body discovered early Wednesday on Venice Beach matched the description of the ex-pro wrestler, who disappeared on Sunday after his heroic final actions helped save his son. Los Angeles ABC Affiliate KABC reported that Los Angeles police confirmed the body was Gaspard’s.
Gaspard’s 10-year-old son, Aryeh, was rescued during Sunday’s drama. On Tuesday, the Coast Guard called off a massive search for the former wrestler and actor.
Gaspard and his son were pulled away from the shore by a powerful riptide. A lifeguard saw them struggling and raced into the water.
“He was going to try to rescue both,” lifeguard section Chief Ken Haskett told NBC News. “But the father, in his last few words, said, ‘Save my son.’”
Gaspard then pushed his son to the lifeguard and disappeared.
Gaspard gained popularity in the WWE with partner JTG in tag-team Cryme Time before retiring in 2010. Gaspard has appeared in small roles on TV and the big screen, including 2018′s “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time” and the 2015 Kevin Hart comedy “Get Hard.”
