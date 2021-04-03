Those who keep up with Baton Rouge rapper Boosie on his social media pages – Instagram specifically – are aware that he is notorious for posting content that may not always be deemed suitable for community standards. He claims Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg – who heads the parent company of the photo sharing social app – is racist for deactivating his Instagram profile again.
Boosie went to Twitter on Sunday to express his frustrations toward Zuckerberg.
In the tweet he writes, “zuck u just a racist.” *
Recently, behind-the-scenes footage surfaced of the visuals from his single “Period,” featuring DaBaby. In the video, Boosie is seen slapping a man who insults the rapper while inside a convenience store. It was later revealed that the man was paid $554 to endure the slap. Instagram erased the video and subsequently deleted Boosie’s Instagram account.
Boosie has since created a new Instagram account using his government name, Torence Hatch.
