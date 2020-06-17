According to the social media channels of funk legend Bootsy Collins, recently retired radio personality Tom Joyner suffered a mild stroke over the weekend.
‘Funkateers around the world, send out your prayers and love vibes for our funky fly Jock Tom Joyner,” Collins said on via Instagram. “He had a minor stroke and needs our healing vibes. Share this and post the love vibes.”
Sources: Instagram.com, Twitter.com, The Jasmine Brand, The Blast, USA Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.