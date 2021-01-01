Breakdancer Adolfo “Shabba-Doo” Quinoñes, who stared of the 80s movies, “Breakin’,” “Breakin’2: Electric Boogaloo,” died suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 30 in Los Angeles at age 65. TMZ reports his family announced his passing, just a day after he had posted an image of himself in bed, saying he was feeling sluggish but had tested negative for COVID-19. Thus far, no cause of death has been announced. TMZ says law enforcement sources said roommate found Shabba-Doo unconscious, and there were no signs of foul play. He is survived by a daughter and a son.
