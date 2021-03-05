Dr. Micheal Obeng

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Micheal Obeng says his office has received around 5,000 calls for all types of surgeries – most unrelated to glue removal, after he successfully released the tresses of Tessica “Gorilla Glue girl” Brown who slicked down her hair with the spray and went viral after asking for help via social media. It also seems the formula Obeng created to free her hair may stick around as another business opportunity. TMZ reports Obeng said there is a potential deal in the works to produce his “magical solution” commercially.

Source: TMZ
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.